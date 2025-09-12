CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,950,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174,746 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $143,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 10.42%.The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.760 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho set a $39.00 price objective on CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price objective on CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

