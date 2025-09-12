Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,066 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 362.5% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,000,102 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,661,000 after buying an additional 2,351,372 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 168.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,555,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,225,000 after buying an additional 2,232,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,416,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,561,774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,212.0% during the 4th quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,018,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 941,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Glj Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.