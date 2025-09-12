Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,426 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 335,010 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $8,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,988 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 138,047 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 217,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 106,375 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 31,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.93.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

