Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Financial Analysis

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) and Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 93.3%. Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Signature Bank has a beta of 11.76, indicating that its share price is 1,076% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Bank $2.70 billion 0.02 $1.34 billion N/A N/A Colony Bankcorp $121.88 million 2.51 $23.87 million $1.58 11.07

This table compares Signature Bank and Colony Bankcorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Signature Bank and Colony Bankcorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 Colony Bankcorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Colony Bankcorp has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.03%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than Signature Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Signature Bank and Colony Bankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Bank N/A N/A N/A Colony Bankcorp 13.51% 9.64% 0.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Signature Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Colony Bankcorp beats Signature Bank on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signature Bank



As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

About Colony Bankcorp



Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

