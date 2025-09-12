Comparing Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) & Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK)

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) and Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Kinetik has a beta of 3.16, meaning that its stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tetra Technologies has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of Kinetik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Tetra Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Kinetik shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Tetra Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 4 6 0 2.60 Tetra Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kinetik and Tetra Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Kinetik currently has a consensus price target of $54.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.43%. Tetra Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Kinetik’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kinetik is more favorable than Tetra Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kinetik and Tetra Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $1.48 billion 4.72 $244.23 million $0.74 58.43 Tetra Technologies $607.22 million 1.06 $108.28 million $0.86 5.62

Kinetik has higher revenue and earnings than Tetra Technologies. Tetra Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinetik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kinetik and Tetra Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 8.21% -6.16% 1.95% Tetra Technologies 18.95% 14.10% 5.78%

Summary

Tetra Technologies beats Kinetik on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Tetra Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and TETRA PureFlow ultra-pure zinc bromide to battery technology companies. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

