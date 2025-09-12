Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Stake Decreased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 36.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 137.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.0%

Constellation Brands stock opened at $142.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $261.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -170.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Zacks Research cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.36.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

