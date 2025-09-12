Contrasting First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) and Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML)

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) and Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Bay Commercial Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Bay Commercial Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 54,000.0%. Bay Commercial Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Bay Commercial Bank pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bay Commercial Bank has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bay Commercial Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Republic Bank and Bay Commercial Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bay Commercial Bank has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.41%. Given Bay Commercial Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bay Commercial Bank is more favorable than First Republic Bank.

Risk & Volatility

First Republic Bank has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay Commercial Bank has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Republic Bank and Bay Commercial Bank”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion N/A N/A Bay Commercial Bank $138.09 million 2.39 $23.61 million $2.18 13.84

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Bay Commercial Bank.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and Bay Commercial Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank N/A N/A N/A Bay Commercial Bank 17.36% 7.41% 0.93%

Summary

Bay Commercial Bank beats First Republic Bank on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Republic Bank

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California. First Republic Bank now trades on OTCPK.

About Bay Commercial Bank

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, night depository, courier, direct deposit, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, debit cards, cashier's and travelers checks, letters of credit, lockbox, positive pay, reverse positive pay, and account reconciliation services, as well as zero balance accounts and sweep accounts, including loan sweep. It operates through a network of full-service banking branches in Northern and Southern California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Denver, Colorado; Custer, Delta, and Grand counties, Colorado; and Seattle, Washington and Central New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank and changed its name to BayCom Corp in January 2017. BayCom Corp was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

