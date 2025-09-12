Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 11,630.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,352 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 99.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 102.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,741.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,150.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.57. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $117.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 0.29.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $194.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $541,433.69. The trade was a 72.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,778.63. This trade represents a 78.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,215 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,699. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

