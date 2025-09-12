Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,740,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536,167 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $136,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 123,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 251,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 428.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTRA opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTRA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Thursday. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.39.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

