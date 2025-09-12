Credicorp Ltd. $BAP Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 781,374 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $145,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2,170.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of BAP stock opened at $266.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.99. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $165.51 and a 52 week high of $268.48. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.51. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 20.94%.The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. HSBC downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Credicorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

