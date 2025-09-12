Critical Analysis: Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) versus Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) and Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Western Energy Services has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tetra Technologies has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western Energy Services and Tetra Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Energy Services $162.82 million 0.31 -$5.22 million ($0.12) -12.55 Tetra Technologies $607.22 million 1.06 $108.28 million $0.86 5.62

Tetra Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Western Energy Services. Western Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tetra Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Western Energy Services and Tetra Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Energy Services -2.43% -1.87% -1.29% Tetra Technologies 18.95% 14.10% 5.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Western Energy Services and Tetra Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Energy Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tetra Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33

Tetra Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Tetra Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tetra Technologies is more favorable than Western Energy Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Tetra Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Western Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Tetra Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tetra Technologies beats Western Energy Services on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services. Western Energy Services Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Tetra Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and TETRA PureFlow ultra-pure zinc bromide to battery technology companies. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

