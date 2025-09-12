Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 383.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CGEM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cullinan Therapeutics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. Cullinan Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $391.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 411.5% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 221,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 178,138 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 661,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 136,900 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

