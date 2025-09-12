CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.09 and traded as high as $86.99. CVR Partners shares last traded at $86.71, with a volume of 16,267 shares changing hands.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.56 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 15.27%.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $3.89 dividend. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. This represents a $15.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in CVR Partners by 1,888.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in CVR Partners by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.