D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,432 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.0% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Melius Research set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.80.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $230.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.08 and its 200-day moving average is $212.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

