DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.48% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oracle’s FY2027 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.84.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $307.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $864.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,469.76. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,183 shares of company stock worth $10,353,198. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Oracle by 71.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,984,000 after acquiring an additional 107,404 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. CBM Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $732,692,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

