Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Trading Up 8.4% – Here’s Why

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 5,835,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 6,138,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Datavault AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative net margin of 1,309.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brett Moyer sold 130,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $52,301.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,117,665 shares in the company, valued at $447,066. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datavault AI stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

