David John Braben Sells 8,605 Shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 377, for a total value of £32,440.85.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

David John Braben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 8th, David John Braben sold 7,329 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 379, for a total value of £27,776.91.

On Friday, September 5th, David John Braben sold 6,769 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 376, for a total value of £25,451.44.

On Thursday, September 4th, David John Braben sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 371, for a total value of £37,100.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, David John Braben sold 15,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360, for a total value of £54,000.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, David John Braben sold 14,750 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360, for a total value of £53,100.

On Monday, September 1st, David John Braben sold 15,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 370, for a total value of £55,500.

On Thursday, August 28th, David John Braben sold 22,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380, for a total value of £83,600.

On Tuesday, August 26th, David John Braben sold 5,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380, for a total value of £19,000.

On Wednesday, August 27th, David John Braben sold 20,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380, for a total value of £76,000.

On Friday, August 22nd, David John Braben sold 15,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 381, for a total value of £57,150.

Frontier Developments Stock Performance

Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 380 on Friday. Frontier Developments plc has a 12-month low of GBX 175.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 397. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 369.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 275.27. The stock has a market cap of £141.89 million, a PE ratio of 922.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontier Developments ( LON:FDEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 42.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDEV. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Frontier Developments from GBX 330 to GBX 450 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 450.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.