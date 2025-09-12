David Paja Buys 200,000 Shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) insider David Paja acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 81 per share, with a total value of £162,000.

Get Coats Group alerts:

David Paja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, David Paja acquired 324,675 shares of Coats Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 77 per share, with a total value of £249,999.75.

Coats Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Coats Group stock opened at GBX 82.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,696.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.51. Coats Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 64.80 and a twelve month high of GBX 104.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 110 price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 120.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coats Group

About Coats Group

(Get Free Report)

Coats is a world leader in thread manufacturing and structural components for apparel and footwear, as well as an innovative pioneer in performance materials. These critical solutions are used to create a wide range of products, including ones that provide safety and protection for people, data and the environment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.