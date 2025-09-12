Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 51.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,129 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,092,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,116,000 after acquiring an additional 585,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $125.33 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The firm had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $78,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 960,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,158,310. This trade represents a 39.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Green sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. This represents a 52.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,618,897 shares of company stock worth $1,428,008,024 over the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

