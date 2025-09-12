DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) and Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Financial Comparison

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) and Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Risk & Volatility

DICK’S Sporting Goods has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Below has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DICK’S Sporting Goods and Five Below, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DICK’S Sporting Goods 0 10 10 0 2.50 Five Below 1 11 8 0 2.35

Profitability

DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus target price of $235.83, suggesting a potential upside of 2.23%. Five Below has a consensus target price of $143.56, suggesting a potential downside of 1.52%. Given DICK’S Sporting Goods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DICK’S Sporting Goods is more favorable than Five Below.

This table compares DICK’S Sporting Goods and Five Below’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DICK’S Sporting Goods 8.52% 36.54% 11.01% Five Below 6.45% 17.13% 7.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DICK’S Sporting Goods and Five Below”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DICK’S Sporting Goods $13.77 billion 1.34 $1.17 billion $14.32 16.11 Five Below $3.88 billion 2.07 $253.61 million $4.94 29.51

DICK’S Sporting Goods has higher revenue and earnings than Five Below. DICK’S Sporting Goods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five Below, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Five Below shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DICK’S Sporting Goods beats Five Below on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options. It provides assortment of sports balls, team sports merchandise, and fitness accessories comprising hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; various games, such as board games, puzzles, collectibles, and toys, including remote control; and summer season sports, which includes pool, beach, and outdoor toys, as well as games and accessories. In addition, the company offers accessories for cell phones, tablets, audio, and computers, as well as cases, chargers, headphones, and other related items; and media products including books, video games, and DVDs. It also provides assortment of craft activity kits, and arts and crafts supplies, such as crayons, markers, and stickers; and school products comprising backpacks, fashion notebooks and journals, novelty pens and pencils, and locker accessories. Further, the company offers party products, which includes party goods, decorations, gag gifts, and greeting cards, as well as every day and special occasion merchandise; assortment of classic and novelty candy bars, movie-size box candy, seasonal-related candy, and gum and snack food products, as well as sells chilled drinks through coolers; and provides seasonally specific items used to celebrate and decorate for events. The company was formerly known as Cheap Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Five Below, Inc. in August 2002. Five Below, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.