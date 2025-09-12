Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives $55.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIOD. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Diodes in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Diodes to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st.

Diodes Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.55. Diodes has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $67.40.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Diodes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Diodes will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 59,479 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,236.44. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $111,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 48,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,634.30. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 170.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Diodes by 283.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Diodes by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Featured Stories

