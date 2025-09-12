Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target Raised to GBX 6,350 at Berenberg Bank

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,750 to GBX 6,350 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s current price.

Get Diploma alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DPLM. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,440 price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 4,500 to GBX 5,200 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,238.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DPLM

Diploma Price Performance

Diploma Company Profile

LON:DPLM opened at GBX 5,540 on Wednesday. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 3,532 and a one year high of GBX 5,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of £7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,456.96, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,273.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,616.20.

(Get Free Report)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.