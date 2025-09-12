Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dorian LPG from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

NYSE LPG opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.34). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company had revenue of $84.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,210,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 3,728.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 997,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after acquiring an additional 971,419 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 299,107 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,438,000. Finally, Sparta 24 Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

