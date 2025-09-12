Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 22,726 Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ADTN

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 159.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $12.44.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $265.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.57 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Featured Stories

