Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,112 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after purchasing an additional 68,679 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 587.4% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Stock Up 0.8%

AGYS opened at $109.05 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.61.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $76.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.42 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.85%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Agilysys has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William David Wood III sold 321 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $36,398.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,361,986.32. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $29,254.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,724.43. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 905 shares of company stock worth $102,618. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities set a $152.00 target price on Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Agilysys from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGYS

Agilysys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.