Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 24,531 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 249,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.67 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.50%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.