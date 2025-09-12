Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,733,000 after buying an additional 2,196,426 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $294,755,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,101,000 after buying an additional 490,039 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,631,000 after buying an additional 390,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,712,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,443,000 after buying an additional 291,506 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. This represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $279.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.20. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.62 and a 12-month high of $280.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.56.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

