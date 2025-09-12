Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Bioventus Inc. $BVS

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 190.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,695 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bioventus by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Bioventus by 3,228.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bioventus by 23,761.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Bioventus Price Performance

Shares of BVS stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Bioventus Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

About Bioventus

(Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.