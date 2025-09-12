Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $XHR

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of XHR opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $287.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.43 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.660-1.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

