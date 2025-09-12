Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $431,000 Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

In other Hasbro news, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $696,882.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,873.44. The trade was a 16.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $2,193,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,719,030.12. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,828. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average is $68.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.59. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $82.19.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.52. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -68.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Hasbro from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

