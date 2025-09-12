Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 222.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,799 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in NU were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in NU by 286,000.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NU by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NU from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Bradesco Corretora raised NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Itau BBA Securities raised NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NU from $14.30 to $15.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

