Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,017,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $364,471,000 after purchasing an additional 465,878 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,964,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,559,000 after buying an additional 1,142,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,639,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,152,000 after acquiring an additional 831,702 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,479,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,000,000 after acquiring an additional 219,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,782,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,534,000 after acquiring an additional 551,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ST opened at $32.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.97%.The business had revenue of $943.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $82,380.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 77,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,376.30. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.