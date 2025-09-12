Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $369,000 in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,105,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119,308 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at about $37,522,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,831,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,714 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,485,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,314,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,166 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.34 on Friday. Amcor PLC has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amcor news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on Amcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMCR

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.