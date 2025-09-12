Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $372,000 in Cable One, Inc. $CABO

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 402,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,947,000 after purchasing an additional 86,019 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 357,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,931,000 after acquiring an additional 90,934 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,923,000 after acquiring an additional 117,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 152,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 131,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,969,000 after acquiring an additional 42,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $210.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $279.25.

NYSE CABO opened at $177.51 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.54 and a 1 year high of $436.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $999.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.70.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.23 by ($5.00). The firm had revenue of $381.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.81 million. Cable One had a positive return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 32.18%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

