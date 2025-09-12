Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $385,000 in OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Boston Partners raised its position in OGE Energy by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,401,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,062 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,429,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,245,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $24,141,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,538,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,525,000 after purchasing an additional 364,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OGE. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. OGE Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.60.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $741.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.97 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.27%.OGE Energy’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

