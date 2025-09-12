Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $417,000 in Byline Bancorp, Inc. $BY

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 118,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1,726.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:BY opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.65. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $32.89.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

See Also

