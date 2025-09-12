Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $458,000 in Camden National Corporation $CAC

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 65.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 15.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

CAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Camden National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Camden National to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. Camden National Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $50.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.23). Camden National had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.77%.The business had revenue of $69.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

