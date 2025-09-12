Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. $CVLG

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE:CVLG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 27,112 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

Shares of CVLG opened at $23.70 on Friday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a market cap of $592.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

