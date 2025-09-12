Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 28,758 ACV Auctions Inc. $ACVA

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 28,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 264,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 59,089 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 158,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,041,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,705,000 after purchasing an additional 326,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACVA shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 340,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,616.96. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 34,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $551,140.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 379,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,309.85. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

