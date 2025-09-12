Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 44,224 The Manitowoc Company, Inc. $MTW

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Manitowoc by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 64,983 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50,276 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 72,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $364.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $13.61.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.18 million. Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 2.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTW. UBS Group increased their target price on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.00.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

