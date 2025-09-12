Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 23,145 Shares of Bausch + Lomb Corporation $BLCO

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,145 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLCO. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 101.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Bausch + Lomb by 47.7% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Bausch + Lomb by 5.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLCO opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bausch + Lomb Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 5.58%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Bausch + Lomb has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb Corporation will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Bausch + Lomb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

