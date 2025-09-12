Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 3,060 Shares of Progress Software Corporation $PRGS

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGS. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 135.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 25.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 5,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $292,871.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,320.23. This trade represents a 11.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rainer Gawlick acquired 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,350.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 55,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,053.12. This represents a 3.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRGS. Citigroup lowered their price target on Progress Software from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Shares of PRGS opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average is $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. Progress Software Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $42.16 and a fifty-two week high of $70.56.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The software maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $237.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 43.72%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Progress Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.280-5.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.340 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

