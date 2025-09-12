Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $439,000 Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 310.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 51.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 154,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.90.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $2,106,085.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 703,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,295,688.45. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,615.43. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,090 shares of company stock worth $7,549,152. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

