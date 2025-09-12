Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in CVR Energy Inc. $CVI

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 1,030.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 106.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 304.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVI opened at $31.77 on Friday. CVR Energy Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.32.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.11% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVR Energy Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial lowered CVR Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

