Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Viant Technology Inc. $DSP

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Viant Technology by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 16.7% in the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

DSP opened at $9.98 on Friday. Viant Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $628.24 million, a P/E ratio of 76.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DSP. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Viant Technology Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

