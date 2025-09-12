Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Viant Technology Inc. $DSP

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Viant Technology by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 16.7% in the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Viant Technology Stock Performance
DSP opened at $9.98 on Friday. Viant Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $628.24 million, a P/E ratio of 76.78 and a beta of 1.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Viant Technology
Viant Technology Profile
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Viant Technology
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- High-Flyers Near Resistance: 3 Stocks to Watch for a Dip
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Seagate Technology Leads S&P 500: What’s Behind Its 120% Gain?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Vanguard’s VUG ETF: The Ultimate Growth ETF for Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.