Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,500 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,547 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 52.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,873,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,576 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,766,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 17.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,462,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 825,983 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1,601.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451,250 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of ACI opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%.Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.160 EPS. Analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

