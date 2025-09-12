Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT Stock Holdings Lifted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 25,436.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Elbit Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Trading Up 0.2%

Elbit Systems stock opened at $505.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $188.53 and a 12 month high of $507.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.37.

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.66. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Elbit Systems from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.00.

About Elbit Systems

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

