Elisabeth Iceton Sells 1,700 Shares of Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Stock

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) insider Elisabeth Iceton sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 465, for a total transaction of £7,905.

Jersey Electricity Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of LON:JEL opened at GBX 480 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £147.07 million, a PE ratio of 1,250.98 and a beta of 0.18. Jersey Electricity plc has a 1 year low of GBX 411 and a 1 year high of GBX 497.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 468.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 449.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions.

