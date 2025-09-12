EQT Corporation $EQT Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,039,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,955,922,000 after buying an additional 1,509,054 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in EQT by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,145,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Situational Awareness LP acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,864,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,646.18. This trade represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $219,594.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of EQT to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $50.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average is $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. EQT Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $61.02.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%.During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.05%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

