Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 117.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Equinix by 8.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,302,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 71.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after buying an additional 31,073 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.6% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,225,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $797.48 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $701.41 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The stock has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $779.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $824.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 183.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Cfra Research cut Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Equinix from $1,030.00 to $965.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.52.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,935,708. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

